Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 17,268,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,697. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

