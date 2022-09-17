Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,835. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

