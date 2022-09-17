Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 317,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

