Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.47. 5,088,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,677. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

