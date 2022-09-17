Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. 2,093,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,673. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

