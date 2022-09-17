Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $195.64 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224,439 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 12.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $195,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. 13,958,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

