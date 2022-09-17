Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 91,153 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,153 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.11. 4,565,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

