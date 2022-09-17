Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

