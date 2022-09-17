Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in August

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 547,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 224,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.