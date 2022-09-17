Curio (CUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $73,591.75

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Curio has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $73,591.75 and approximately $100.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057822 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005490 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065011 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00077863 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
