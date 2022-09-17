CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.06. 8,611,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

