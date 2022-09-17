CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

