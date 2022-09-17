DAFI Protocol (DAFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $228,472.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $228,472.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,775,540 coins. The official website for DAFI Protocol is dafiprotocol.io. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier.”

