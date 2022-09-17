DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $744.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 80.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $361,296.36 and $744.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

