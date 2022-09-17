David J. Katzoff Acquires 10,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) CFO David J. Katzoff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

