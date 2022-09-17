DECOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $438.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

