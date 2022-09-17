Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 14.6%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 236,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 142,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

About Defense Metals

(Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.