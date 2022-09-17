Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $92.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.95.

LYB stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 114.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 364.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

