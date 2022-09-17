Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $19.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.