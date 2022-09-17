Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.86.

Westlake Trading Down 3.2 %

WLK stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. Westlake has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $19,426,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

