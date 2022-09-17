Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Shares Down 16.7%

Deveron Corp. (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.41 and last traded at 0.41. 17,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 13,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Deveron in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$1.10 price objective for the company.

Get Deveron alerts:

Deveron Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.45.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.