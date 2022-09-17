Dexlab (DXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $314,737.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $314,737.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dexlab

