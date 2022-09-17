Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.8 days.

OTCMKTS DEXSF traded down 0.25 on Friday, hitting 5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.98. Dexus has a 52-week low of 5.51 and a 52-week high of 8.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

