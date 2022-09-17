DFI.Money (YFII) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.49 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $35.82 million and $14.49 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $927.98 or 0.04637472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

