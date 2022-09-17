Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for 22.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 4.05% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $163.90 and a one year high of $234.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

