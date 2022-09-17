DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.23

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 75438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 94,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $700,000.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

