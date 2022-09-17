Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 546,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

