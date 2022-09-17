Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 29.5% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $68,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 173,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,475. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.