Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.20. 635,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

