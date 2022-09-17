DMScript (DMST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $38,060.61 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
