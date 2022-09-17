DMScript (DMST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $38,060.61 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

