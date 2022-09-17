DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 50.8% in August

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS DNAX remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
DNA Brands Company Profile
