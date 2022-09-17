DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.