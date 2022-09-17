DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

