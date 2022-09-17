DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 87,898 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

