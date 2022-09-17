DnB Asset Management AS Has $22.74 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

