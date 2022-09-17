DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2,950.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,611 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.57% of Peloton Interactive worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $105.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

