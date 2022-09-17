DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.