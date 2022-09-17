DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,729 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $310.51 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

