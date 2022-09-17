DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $149.31 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.68.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

