DnB Asset Management AS Sells 170,863 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,863 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $150,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

