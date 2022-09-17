DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 43,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $184.43 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

