DNB Markets Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

