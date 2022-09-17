DOGGY (DOGGY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $265,519.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000405 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY (CRYPTO:DOGGY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

