Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Dora Factory (DORA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00013617 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $3.40 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dora Factory is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

