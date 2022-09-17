DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 44,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $132.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

