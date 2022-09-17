Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG opened at $14.26 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

