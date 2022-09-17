Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.34. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 36,688 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 506.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.