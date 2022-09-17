e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock worth $19,538,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

