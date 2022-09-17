E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Down 0.8%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$908.00 and last traded at C$908.00. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$915.50.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$859.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$861.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.97.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported C($123.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1,073.73) million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

