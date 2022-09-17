Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $11.33 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $11.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

EMN opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,768,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,273,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

